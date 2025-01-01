Shooting in East Boston leaves man with life-threatening injuries: police

A person was shot and seriously wounded in East Boston Wednesday night, police said.

The man who was wounded has life-threatening injuries, according to police. No arrests have been made.

The shooting was reported at the intersection of Marion and Paris streets about 6:07 p.m., police said. Officers found the wounded person, who was rushed to the hospital.

Police didn't immediately say what they suspect led to the shooting.

Asked for information about the shooting, a Suffolk County District Attorney's Office spokesman said the shooting was not fatal as of Wednesday evening.