East Boston teen killed in Vermont crash over the weekend

A teenager from Massachusetts, was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 91 in northern Vermont over the weekend.

Vermont State Police said they responded to a report of a crash on I-91 in the town of Barton around 12:43 p.m. Sunday. Their preliminary investigation determined that a 2013 Ford Explorer was driving north when it veered off the right side of the highway, went down an embankment and struck the wood line and a concrete wall that diverted running water.

The driver, identified by police as Ediberto Luna, 30, of East Boston, sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was initially taken to North Country Hospital in Newport before being transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center across the state line in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The front seat passenger, identified as Jorge Caballeros, 33, of East Boston, sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive. He was also taken to North Country Hospital and later transferred to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.

The rear seat passenger, identified as Brian Sanchez, 18, of East Boston, was taken to North Country Hospital, where he later died of injuries sustained in the crash.

Luna was wearing a seatbelt, but Caballeros and Sanchez were not, according to the police report.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but state police said the road conditions were wet at the time. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola by email at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov or by calling 802-334-8881.