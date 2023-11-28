East Boston woman last heard from one year ago remains missing

An East Boston woman who hasn't been seen or heard from since last year remains missing and the search for information in her case continues, Boston police said Tuesday.

Reina Morales Rojas, of East Boston, was last seen on Nov. 26, 2022, two days after Thanksgiving, but her disappearance wasn't announced by The Middlesex County District Attorney's Office until Jan. 12.

Morales Rojas arrived in the U.S. from El Salvador in May 2022. The perceived lack of attention to the initial missing persons report faced backlash, with some city councilors pointing out that missing cases for women of color often don't get the same level of urgency as cases concerning white women.

Boston police, responding to the criticism at the time, said they were in contact with her family and using all investigative tools available to pursue the case.

Community members are saying police aren't doing enough to find a missing woman.

Anyone with information can submit anonymous tips to the CrimeStoppers tip line by calling 1-800-494-8477, or by texting 'TIP' to CRIME (27463).