East Boston woman speaks after being stabbed, allegedly by 84-year-old neighbor

An East Boston woman is trying to heal from a violent attack in front of her home.

Cheryl Masucci, who is deaf, spoke exclusively with NBC10 Boston Monday. She was stabbed Friday afternoon at the Brandywyne Village apartments, where she lives.

Masucci, 56, said her next-door neighbor, an 84-year-old man, walked up to her and stabbed her when she was trying to enter her apartment.

"I was stabbed in the neck and the hand," she said Monday.

Masucci also suffered hand lacerations while trying to fend off her attacker, who she said wielded a large knife.

Boston police are investigating a stabbing that left a woman with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police arrested the man, but he has not yet been named publicly.

Masucci was back on her feet Monday, walking to her favorite spots in East Boston with bandages on her neck and fingers.

Masucci has a speech impediment stemming from her deafness and knows it may be difficult for people to understand her. But what she can't understand is why someone would want to hurt her.

"I don't know why, I don't know why," she said.

The police report states her neighbors, an elderly couple living next door, complained about constant loud noise and banging coming from Masucci's apartment.

The suspect's wife told NBC10 Boston that her husband had grown tired of the disturbance, which she said intensified on Friday, causing him to snap.

Masucci said she tries to be quiet, but doesn't always realize she's disturbing her neighbors.

She said she no longer has someone looking after her at home.

"I'm all by myself," she said. "My father passed away."

Masucci is trying to put the incident behind her and move on, focusing on the little things that make her happy, such as playing the lottery.

"I'm alright. I'm fine," she said. "I don't worry about that. I'm strong."

Other residents of the apartment complex were shocked by the attack.

"I never would have thought it would be her," said neighbor Elizabeth Clay.

"She didn't have enemies," said neighbor Camille Racca. "It's too bad somebody would pick on somebody that's deaf."

The suspect has reportedly been hospitalized. His wife said he's suffering from a heart condition.

He's facing four criminal charges, including assault to murder.

