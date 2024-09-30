East Bridgewater man charged in road rage incident

A driver is accused of hitting another car and then trying to hit multiple pedestrians during what police described as a road rage incident in East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, on Sunday.

Alan Eugene Stec, 61, was arrested on multiple charges, including assault and reckless driving, after the incident Sunday afternoon. According to police, Stec intentionally hit another vehicle while driving on Washington Street near William Hersey Lane, then tried to run down several people who were on foot.

When police arrived they found the damaged vehicle, which they said fled from officers, driving onto a lawn and into a backyard. The driver, later identified as Stec, eventually got out of his vehicle and tried to run off. Officers said they had to use a stun gun on him because he refused to stop for officers.

Stec was taken to the hospital for evaluation and booked at the police station.

In Brockton District Court on Monday, Stec repeatedly interrupted the judge, claiming he didn't hit anyone with his car.

He was held without bail and ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation before returning to court Wednesday, when three other pending cases against him, including a meth trafficking case, will also be heard.

Neighbors weren't surprised Stec was arrested, noting a pattern of violent behavior. Kevin Hill said he and others in the neighborhood are hoping he gets the help he needs.

"Everybody’s concerned," Hill said. "It's a nice neighborhood and you don't want to see anybody in that kind of distress."