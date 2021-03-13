Local

POLICE

East Providence Police Launch Body Camera Pilot Program

The volunteers have been trained how to use and will test equipment from several vendors

By The Associated Press

NBC10

The East Providence Police Department is launching a body-worn and in-car camera pilot program.

Six members of the department, both patrol officers and supervisors, have volunteered to wear body cameras during a trial period that starts Tuesday. The department said in a statement the trial period is expected to last three to four months.

The goal is to create better transparency between the department and the community.

Local

fire 1 hour ago

Boston Fire Injures 2 Firefighters, Damages Building

Londonderry 3 hours ago

NH Man Accused of Possessing Child Sex Abuse Photos

The volunteers have been trained how to use and will test equipment from several vendors so they can properly assess the effectiveness of each vendor’s products.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

POLICEEast Providence
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us