East Providence road closures begin as demolition of Washington Bridge continues

The Washington Bridge demolition is underway in Providence, Rhode Island, months after it abruptly closed in December over safety concerns, and there will be road closures affecting drivers this week, according to the state's department of transportation.

NBC10 Boston affiliate WJAR reports that a large section of decking on the westbound span of the troubled bridge has already been removed; all traffic on Interstate 195 is using the eastbound span, and commuters are being told to expect delays.

According to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, the bypass lanes for I-195 west traffic from East Providence to Providence are open and temporarily allows three lanes of travel eastbound and three lanes of travel westbound -- all operating on the eastbound Washington Bridge.

Starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday, Waterfront Drive from Warren Ave. to Crossover Road in East Providence will be closed for demolition. The work here is expected to be completed by 11 a.m. Monday.

In Providence, Gano Street from India St. to the I-195 west on-ramp will be closed Sunday through Thursday nights -- 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Also, on I-195 East, the Exit 1A off-ramp will be closed for electrical work, Wednesday Thursday nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lastly, I-195 from the Providence River Bridge to the Washington Bridge will have lane closures for electrical work Sunday through Tuesday nights, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Sun. night: left lane closed eastbound

Mon. night: Two lanes closed eastbound plus the South Main St. on-ramp to I-195 East closed

Tues. night: Two lanes closed EB

Click here for more on the Washington Bridge closure from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

Construction is happening 24 hours a day until next Monday, and some neighbors have been complaining about noise from the bridge demolition, WJAR reports.

According to RIDOT, jackhammering will be limited to daytime hours, but some residents tell WJAR that it's been hard to sleep.

"Just started hearing the pounding from inside our house,” Lanre Akinsiku said. "There are working people in this neighborhood, there's kids that have to go to school in the morning and this is going to be happening all night."