Local

Eastern Bank to Acquire Century Bank for $642M

The two companies announced the agreement in a press release late Wednesday

By Greg Ryan

Boston Business Journal

Eastern Bank’s parent company has agreed to acquire Century Bank’s parent in an all-cash deal valued at $642 million, a transaction that would bring together two of the region’s largest lenders just months after Eastern went public.

The two companies announced the agreement in a press release late Wednesday. An investor call is scheduled to be held Thursday morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The acquisition, if approved, would bring Eastern to over $22 billion in assets. It is already the largest independent Massachusetts-based bank, and the deal would only expand the gap between Eastern and competitors like Rockland Trust and Berkshire Bank.

Local

New Hampshire 16 mins ago

NH Announces Additional J&J Vaccine Opportunities

coronavirus 42 mins ago

Gov. Baker Deflects Talk of Vaccine Passports

Century has $6.4 billion in assets. As of year's end, it was the sixth-largest bank headquartered in Massachusetts as measured by assets, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data. By deposit market share, it was the tenth-largest bank operating in Massachusetts last year.

Read more on this story in the Boston Business Journal.

Copyright Boston Business Journal
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us