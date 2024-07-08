Eastern Nazarene College closure to eliminate 125 jobs

Eastern Nazarene College in Quincy said its planned closure will eliminate all 125 jobs, the school disclosed last week in a mandated WARN report.

A small Christian school of just over 500 students, the college said last month that it will cease operations before the end of the year. In its filing to the state regarding the layoffs, Eastern Nazarene said the closure will begin in late August and last through next spring.

Almost all of the 125 layoffs will take effect in that period, with the possible exception of a small number of jobs remaining active after then to help close the facility. The college most recently reported 25 full-time faculty member and 82 part-timers, according to the U.S. Department of Education. Its enrollment was just 535, with a graduation rate of 35%.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal