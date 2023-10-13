Eastern Standard restaurant makes a comeback in Fenway

Eastern Standard, a beloved Boston restaurant that used to reside in Kenmore Square, is making a comeback at a new location.

The restaurant was one of the many that shut down during the pandemic - the location at Hotel Commonwealth in Kenmore closed in 2021.

Boston Restaurant Talk reported the plans to reopen the restaurant at the end of 2022. Now that's a reality - the American brasserie has a new space at the Fenway Center development life sciences complex, not far from its old location in Kenmore. The new address is 775 Beacon Street, Boston, MA, 02215.

Previously known for its craft cocktails, including the signature Whiskey Smash, and its modern menu, the new team promises a space full of "of plates of steak frites and bread pudding and burgers and the plat of the day."

The restaurant's website is still under construction but they are now accepting reservations through OpenTable.