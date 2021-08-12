Easterseals Employee, 45, Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student in NH

An Easterseals employee in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been arrested for allegedly having an "inappropriate relationship" with one of her students, police said.

Lisa Tanguay, 45, of Manchester, was taken into custody on Wednesday and is facing multiple charges. Manchester police said they learned on July 21 that Tanguay had sexual contact with a 17-year-old juvenile.

The victim, one of the nonprofit's residential students, told authorities the contact happened more than once, over the course of several months, police said.

Investigators allege Tanguay was initially giving the victim "special treatment and gifts." As time went on, the sexual assaults began, police said.

Tanguay is facing multiple charges, including aggravated felonious sexual assault, felonious sexual assault, and prostitution and related offenses -- all felonies. Tanguay was also charged with sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and intentional contribution to the delinquency of a minor.

It's unclear if Tanguay has obtained an attorney, and police did not say when she is due in court.

Easterseals New Hampshire has served young people with both general and special educational needs, as well as behavioral challenges, for the past 85 years.

The group's 12 core programs include child development centers and family resource center; early supports and services; autism services; residential and educational services; transportation services; camps and recreation; community-based services; workforce development; military and veterans services; senior services; substance abuse treatment; and oral health services.

According to its website, Easterseals NH employs more than 1,800 people who serve more than 28,000 children, adults and seniors in the nonprofit's core programs throughout the state.