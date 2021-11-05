Easton Baby Who Took Just 9 Minutes to Be Born Meets the First Responders Who Helped

First responders in Easton, Massachusetts, on Friday got to meet a baby who they helped deliver last month, when he just would not wait for his mother to get to the hospital to enter the world.

Syreeta Essex brought three-week-old Isaiah to meet the firefighters and paramedics after it took just "nine minutes -- four pushes" to come out, as she recalled.

Essex went into labor at her Easton home and her mom called 911. Within minutes, the four first responders arrived, bundling her into an ambulance.

"I was scared, I was screaming, I was begging for an epidural," Essex said, ading that she was grateful that she had them around to help.

Isaiah appeared while they were still away from the hospital.

"It was something that I never said I wanted to do, but it was very exciting," firefighter Christopher Brasells said.

He and the other three first responders received a stork pin commemorating delivering a new member of the community, but they said seeing Isaiah was even more rewarding.

Isaiah is Essex' second child -- but his older sibling didn't take much longer to be delivered, just 15 minutes. Easton fire Chief Justin Alexander joked that they will station an ambulance outsider her home if she decides to have a third child.