Easton

New charges in shooting of teenage girl at Easton apartment complex

The 16-year-old girl who was shot remains in serious but stable condition at a Boston hospital, Easton police say

By Asher Klein

Caution tape up at an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, where a teenage girl was shot and seriously wounded on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2025.
NBC10 Boston

A teenager who was previously arrested in connection with a shooting that seriously injured a teenage girl at an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, earlier this month is now accused of pulling the trigger.

Anthony Lopes, an 18-year-old from Brockton, was re-arrested Monday on four new charges, the Bristol County Attorney's Office said: assault and battery by discharging a firearm, armed robbery, carrying a firearm without a license and possessing a high-capacity firearm.

Lopes was initially arrested in the hours after the Tuesday, Jan. 14, shooting on gun possession charges and was held on $25,000 cash bail. He was due to face the new charges in Taunton District Court Monday afternoon; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.

Police swarmed an apartment complex in Easton, Massachusetts, after a girl was shot in the face in what's believed to be a targeted attack. 

The 16-year-old Lopes allegedly shot at the Avalon Easton complex, where she lives, was hit in the face, authorities have said. She was rushed to Good Samaritan Medical Center, then flown to a Boston hospital with what were initially described as life-threatening injuries, though her condition was later upgraded to stable.

The girl remained in serious but stable condition at a Boston hospital, Easton police said Monday.

Investigators connected Lopes to the case through a citation on a vehicle found abandoned in the area, and he was initially arrested in Brockton over a firearm allegedly found in his possession.

More on the teenager's shooting in Easton

Easton Jan 15

Man arrested in connection with Easton shooting that seriously injured teen

Massachusetts Jan 14

Easton shooting: Teenage girl shot in face at apartment complex, no arrests

This article tagged under:

EastonMassachusetts
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us