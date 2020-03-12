Easy and Delicious Tuna Fish Meals

Portofino Tuna Cakes

Makes 4 Servings

2 cans Portofino tuna, drained and flaked

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons dried whole wheat bread crumbs, divided

2/3 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

2/3 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard or mustard dill sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or chives

Zest of half a lemon

1 tablespoon organic canola oil or extra virgin olive oil

Place the tuna, 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs, cheese, corn, mayonnaise, egg, mustard, chives, zest, and Old Bay Seasoning as desired in a bowl and mix until well combined.

Shape the mixture into 8 patties (a generous 1/4 cup each) and coat with the remaining 3 tablespoons bread crumbs.

Heat half the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the cakes until the bottoms are golden brown, 5 minutes. Flip the cakes, add the remaining oil, and cook until golden brown, an additional 4 to 5 minutes.

Recipe Courtesy: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN from Liz’s Healthy Table {Sponsored}