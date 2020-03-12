Local
food

Easy and Delicious Tuna Fish Meals

Anna Rossi is making deluxe easy dishes with Dietitian Liz Weiss.

By Anna Rossi

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Portofino Tuna Cakes

Makes 4 Servings

2 cans Portofino tuna, drained and flaked

Local

coronavirus 9 mins ago

Tufts Student Diagnosed With Coronavirus

coronavirus 47 mins ago

Vt. Man in Critical Condition With COVID-19

1/4 cup plus 3 tablespoons dried whole wheat bread crumbs, divided

2/3 cup shredded reduced-fat Cheddar cheese

2/3 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed

1/4 cup light mayonnaise

1 large egg, beaten

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard or mustard dill sauce

1 tablespoon chopped fresh tarragon or chives

Zest of half a lemon

1 tablespoon organic canola oil or extra virgin olive oil

Place the tuna, 1/4 cup of the bread crumbs, cheese, corn, mayonnaise, egg, mustard, chives, zest, and Old Bay Seasoning as desired in a bowl and mix until well combined.

Shape the mixture into 8 patties (a generous 1/4 cup each) and coat with the remaining 3 tablespoons bread crumbs.

Heat half the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the cakes until the bottoms are golden brown, 5 minutes. Flip the cakes, add the remaining oil, and cook until golden brown, an additional 4 to 5 minutes.

Recipe Courtesy: Liz Weiss, MS, RDN from Liz’s Healthy Table {Sponsored}

This article tagged under:

foodtuna fish
Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club This Week in Business Politics Primary Source New Hampshire Primary
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us