Local

Veterans

Effort to Provide Free Dental Care to Veterans in Maine

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with 22 clinics across the state

Dentist hand holding teeth model
Getty Images

The state is partnering with dental clinics to provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with 22 clinics, including the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, to provide the service. The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which the veterans bureau oversees, received a $100,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to provide the care to veterans.

Veterans who want to participate in the program must provide a copy of their discharge papers to the clinic. The veterans bureau can help them acquire the papers if they don’t have a copy.

The program runs through April 29.

More Maine news

Maine 11 hours ago

Parents Charged After Baby Found Choking on Fentanyl in Maine

Maine Mar 5

Mushers Begin Their Dash Across Wilderness of Northern Maine

Maine Mar 5

Maine Looks to Balance Tourism Industry With Needs of Residents

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

VeteransMainehealth careVeterans healthcaredental care
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us