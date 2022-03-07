Effort to Provide Free Dental Care to Veterans in Maine

The state is partnering with dental clinics to provide dental hygiene services to Maine veterans who are unable to afford them.

The Maine Bureau of Veterans’ Service said it’s working with 22 clinics, including the UMA Dental Hygiene Clinic in Bangor, to provide the service. The Maine Veterans’ Dental Network, which the veterans bureau oversees, received a $100,000 grant from Northeast Delta Dental to provide the care to veterans.

Veterans who want to participate in the program must provide a copy of their discharge papers to the clinic. The veterans bureau can help them acquire the papers if they don’t have a copy.

The program runs through April 29.