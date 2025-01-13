Soaring egg prices putting pressure on Mass. restaurants

An outbreak of bird flu is sending the price of eggs soaring for restaurant owners and shoppers in Massachusetts.

Some restaurant owners are now paying about $100 for a case of 30 dozen eggs versus an average of $50 a case.

“You’re really at the mercy of whoever’s controlling these commodity markets and it’s difficult, because we can’t just reprint our menus every day. We have to kind of absorb the cost,” Tim Burke, the owner of In A Pickle Restaurant in Waltham, said.

Just in December, the USDA reported over 18 million birds were affected by avian flu, with the typical cost for a dozen eggs nationwide jumping over 60% the last year.

Shoppers have noticed the strain.

"We still buy them, but, I am concerned about the increase in price," one shopper told NBC10 Boston. "I feel grateful that I can purchase them. I worry more about the elderly and people, who are really struggling.”

Some people are thinking about alternatives.

"Maybe you were eating eggs every morning and now it’s kind of breaking your food budget to do that. This could be a great way to get more plant-based foods in maybe choose a dairy option and supplement it with a fruit," explained Katy Willbur, a clinical dietitian.

The latest numbers from the USDA show that large white egg prices by the dozen delivered to warehouses range from about $6.03 to $6.17 in the Northeast.

Restaurant owners tell NBC10 Boston they are not ready to raise menu prices, just yet.