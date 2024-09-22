Seven bulls that escaped rodeo in North Attleboro captured, 1 still on the loose

Eight bulls escaped from a rodeo in North Attleboro, Massachusetts, on Sunday afternoon.

The North Attleboro Fire Department said in a Facebook post around 1:30 p.m. that eight bulls had gotten loose from a rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall. They urged residents to exercise extreme caution and not to approach the bulls.

In an update shortly after 4 p.m., they said that seven of the bulls had been corralled in Attleboro, but one remains on the loose and first responders are continuing to search for it.

