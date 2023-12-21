Elderly Christmas carolers assaulted by teens in Boston, police say

Boston police say two teens have been arrested for assaulting a group of elderly Christmas carolers in Dorchester on Sunday.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, police said they were responded to a report of a group of elderly Christmas carolers who had been assaulted while singing on Johnston Street to support a friend. As the group was facing a home, two elderly victims were allegedly attacked from behind and punched multiple times in the back of the head.

Police were provided with a description of the suspects, but were unable to find them in the area.

The two victims declined medical treatment at the scene.

Detectives continued to investigate the case, and were able to identify two teens who were involved in the assaults. They interviewed the suspects with their parents, and the teens admitted to the crimes.

Police said they will seek criminal complaints in Dorchester District Court charging a 15-year-old male and a 16-year-old male with assault and battery on a person 60 and over. The suspects' names are not being released because they are juveniles.

No further details were released.