Maine

Elderly man dies in fire in central Maine

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation

By Marc Fortier

Maine State Police

An elderly man died in a fire early Sunday morning in central Maine, according to authorities.

Maine State Police said the Milo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a free-standing garage and workshop next to a single-family home on Elm Street around 4:17 a.m. Sunday.

The State Fire Marshals Office was requested just after 5 a.m. when firefighters discovered human remains at the fire scene. Investigators responded to the scene and were able to remove the body and document the scene.

The person who died in the fire has been identified as 76-year-old Dwight Russell, who lived on the property. His body will be taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta to confirm his identification.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

More Maine stories

Maine 4 hours ago

Mass. resident dead in 3-vehicle crash at Maine intersection

Maine Jun 23

Maine doctor convicted on multiple counts of illegally distributing opioids​

This article tagged under:

Maine
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us