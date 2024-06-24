Elderly man dies in fire in central Maine

An elderly man died in a fire early Sunday morning in central Maine, according to authorities.

Maine State Police said the Milo Fire Department responded to a structure fire in a free-standing garage and workshop next to a single-family home on Elm Street around 4:17 a.m. Sunday.

The State Fire Marshals Office was requested just after 5 a.m. when firefighters discovered human remains at the fire scene. Investigators responded to the scene and were able to remove the body and document the scene.

The person who died in the fire has been identified as 76-year-old Dwight Russell, who lived on the property. His body will be taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta to confirm his identification.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.