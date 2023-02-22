Elderly Man Hit by Vehicle in NH, Driver Arrested: Police

An elderly man has been seriously hurt and a driver was arrested after a crash involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night in Manchester, New Hampshire, according to police in the city.

The Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Maple Street and Pearl Street for a report of the crash just before 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the agency.

When police officers got there, they learned that a vehicle that was driving north on Maple Street hit a 79-year-old man who was in the street, police said. The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, meanwhile, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs, according to authorities.

The driver was identified as 34-year-old Matthew Davis Webb of Manchester.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone who has information about it is asked to contact authorities at 603-668-8711.