Elderly Man Trapped in Car Overnight in Cape Cod Woods

An elderly man had to be rescued after he was trapped overnight in his car in the middle of the woods, with his vehicle partially submerged in a small body of water, on Cape Cod, fire officials said.

Deputy Chief Ryan Haden with the Bourne Fire Department says crews responded to the woods around 2:30 Saturday and found the man inside his vehicle. Haden says the car and driver were reportedly there overnight.

The man, whose name was not released, was removed from the car and taken to a landing zone where a medical helicopter took him to Rhode Island Hospital with hypothermic injuries. There was no update on his condition Saturday night.

No other information was immediately available, including how the man ended up stuck in the wooded area, or how first responders found him.