Local

lawrence

Elderly Man With Dementia Reported Missing in Lawrence

By Matt Fortin

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding an elderly man who has been reported missing.

Angel Miguel Morales, who is 80 years old and has dementia, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Berkeley Street and Saunders Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

Anyone who has information about where he is has been asked to contact authorities.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Lawrence News

Boston Jan 29

13-Year-Old Killed in ‘Targeted' Mattapan Shooting, Boston Police Ask for Public's Help

lawrence Jan 30

Massachusetts Man Jumps Out of Car, Runs Across Highway To Save Driver Who Lost Consciousness

This article tagged under:

lawrence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us