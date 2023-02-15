Elderly Man With Dementia Reported Missing in Lawrence

Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, have asked for the public's help finding an elderly man who has been reported missing.

Angel Miguel Morales, who is 80 years old and has dementia, was last seen at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night in the area of Berkeley Street and Saunders Street, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

80 yr. old missing male with dementia. Last seen in the area of Berkeley St. & Saunders St. on 2/14/23 at approximately 11:30 PM. Photo depicts the clothes he is wearing 5'-5" 150lbs. Male's name Angel Miguel Morales. Contact the LPD with any information regards to whereabouts pic.twitter.com/qISQSmpNXv — Lawrence, Massachusetts Police (@lawrencepolice) February 15, 2023

Anyone who has information about where he is has been asked to contact authorities.