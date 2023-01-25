Local

Vermont

Elderly Vermont Woman Died of Exposure to Cold After Fall: Police

The victim's name has not been released

A 76-year-old woman who was found dead outside her Rupert home appears to have died of exposure after falling, Vermont State Police said.

The death of the woman, who was found at about 6:20 a.m. in her home on Sykes Hollow Road on Saturday, is not considered suspicious, police said in a news release Tuesday. WPTZ-TV reports the woman is believed to have died of exposure to the cold after a fall.

The victim’s name is not being released pending notification of her family.

The body of the victim was taken to the office of the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for an autopsy.

The investigation is ongoing.

