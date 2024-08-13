Jewelry ripped from necks of elderly woman during robbery in Boston

A thief swiped sentimental jewelry right off the necks of two elderly women during a robbery in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood on Sunday.

It happened near the corner of Dudley and Clarence streets around 8:30 p.m., according to the police report. One of the victims told police they were walking home from her niece's house when they were approached by a man who demanded the chains off their necks. At one point, he put a gun up to one of the victim's foreheads.

“Dudley Street is busy, I don’t look back I just, we walk and talk about things," one victim told NBC10 Boston. "Then the guy put his hand on my shoulder. And asked me give me the chain. I screamed, he showed me the gun he said gimme the necklace, he told me in Spanish."

She said the man was "extremely fast" as he man ripped both of their necklaces off and took off.

Neither woman was hurt and one of the pendants fell to the ground, but both chains remain missing. The victims say the pieces have both monetary and sentimental value.

The suspect is described as 5-foot-3 or 5-foot-4 and was wearing a black hoodie with the hood up, a face covering, and black pants. He spoke Spanish, according to the victim.