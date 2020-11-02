Election Ballot Counting Process Underway in Mass.

With just on day until the polls open in Massachusetts, the state has already seen a record turnout of voters casting their ballots by mail.

Even Sunday night's rain didn’t stop people from dropping off their ballots.

"It is going to be a historic election," voter Sheila Burch said. "We will see what happens, but I had to make sure I voted."

Although the results can’t be tallied until 8 p.m. Tuesday, election officials can begin taking ballots out of their envelopes and checking voters off the list to help speed up the process. These steps must be taken in public view.

Massachusetts Secretary of State William Galvin is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Monday to talk about safety protocols for in-person voting Tuesday.

Dr. Andrew Smith, a political science professor and director of the University of New Hampshire's survey center, weighed in on what has been an unusual election year in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We, as political scientists, can't rely on what’s happened in the past to try to predict what’s happened this year because we have never seen this before," Smith said.