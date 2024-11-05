Election Day arrives: What Harris, Trump had to say in their final pitch to voters

The race for the White House has finally reached the finish line. Voters across the nation will head to the polls Tuesday to pick our new president.

Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are off the campaign trail and preparing to settle in the locations where they will spend election night.

For Harris, it will be Howard University, her Washington, D.C., alma mater. Her final stop was the battleground state of Pennsylvania, though. Celebrities like Lady Gaga and Oprah turned out for her in Philadelphia. After their appearances, Harris made her final push for votes.

"It is my pledge to you that if you give me a chance to fight on your behalf as president, there is nothing in the world that will stand in my way," she said. "And instead of stewing over an enemies list, I will spend every day on your behalf working on my to-do list full of priorities to improve your lives.”

Trump also secured a celebrity endorsement, from conservative podcast host Joe Rogan. The former president made election eve stops in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and North Carolina, reminding voters of his plans for the office.

"I will end inflation very quickly... and I will stop the invasion of criminals coming across our border, I will strengthen our military, I will restore peace in the world and I will rescue the American dream -- we're going to have the American dream back soon," he said.

Trump will be watching Tuesday night from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

But election experts are zeroing in on must-win Pennsylvania. They say it's the pivotal battleground that could decide the race. It's the most purple, it has the most delegates at 19 and its voters have chosen 10 of the last 12 presidents.

Because it is so split, over the final two weeks of the race, both candidates and their running mates held 16 events in Pennsylvania, including Monday, marking some of their final rallies of the campaign.

Trump is the only Republican to carry Pennsylvania in a presidential election in the last three decades. And since his 2016 win, no Republican has won a top-of-the-ticket statewide race there.

Seventy-six percent of registered Pennsylvania voters turned out for the 2020 election. This year, a lot of early voting records have already been shattered, and this will certainly come down to the wire.