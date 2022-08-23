Local

New Hampshire

Election Monitors Appointed for 3 NH Communities for Primary

The monitors were appointed to work with election officials and review the conduct of the upcoming election to ensure compliance with state law, according to the NH attorney general's office

Election monitors have been appointed in Windham, Bedford and one ward in Laconia for the Sept. 13 New Hampshire primary after problems were found in vote counting or the administration of elections in November 2020, the attorney general’s office said.

The office said in a news release Monday that the monitors are appointed to work with election officials and review the conduct of the upcoming election to ensure compliance with state law.

Following the November 2020 election, the Windham election review found “administrative shortcomings and significant inaccuracies in vote counts due to the processing of incorrectly folded ballots,” the office said.

More on this story

Windham May 28, 2021

Auditors Find No Fraud in Disputed New Hampshire Election

May 10, 2021

Election Audit to Begin Tuesday in Windham, NH

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In Bedford, the election review found that election officials inadvertently failed to count 190 absentee ballots “due to misplacing a container of ballots during election day processing,” according to the attorney general’s office.

The office said the Laconia Ward 6 election review found that “election officials inadvertently failed to count 179 ballots from 2020 elections that were cast but left in a ballot collection box, as well as some officials double-counting dozens of ballots” in the November 2020 election.

The election monitors are required by law to produce a report within 30 days of the state primary election.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireelectionprimaryBedfordnh
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us