Local

New Hampshire

Electric Worker Suffers Fatal Injury at NH Wastewater Plant

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning

Generic police lights flashing.
NBC News

An electric company employee working on a backup generator project at Keene's wastewater treatment plant suffered an injury and died, city officials said.

The Hamblet Electric employee was fatally injured on Wednesday morning. Other employees used a defibrillator and performed CPR before ambulance and fire department crews arrived.

The plant is physically located in Swanzey, so the town has jurisdiction, officials said. The town and OSHA have begun investigations into what happened.

A message seeking comment was left with the electric company.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"The plant remains operational at this time with no expected impact on public services," the city of Keene said in a news release, adding that some projects have been put on hold, such as the generator replacement project.

The specifics of the victim's injury were not immediately released.

More New Hampshire news

dog rescue 23 hours ago

Sit. Stay. Fido? Puppy Stuck in Recliner Has to Be Rescued By Police

Tuftonboro Aug 24

Shots Fired During New Hampshire Traffic Stop

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

New HampshireKeeneoshahamblet electric
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us