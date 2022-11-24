Electrical Fire Causes Hundreds to Evacuate Apartment Building Early Thanksgiving Morning

300-400 residents of Worcester, Massachusetts were evacuated from their apartment complex Thanksgiving morning at approximately 4 a.m. after an electrical fire in the building forced a mass evacuation, according to authorities.

Officials say it wasn't the graveness of the fire that caused the evacuation. Apparently, the fire itself was put out shortly after firefighters arrived. Officials say the real problem came from where the fire started: the building's electrical room.

The fire caused significant damage to the building's electrical system, and because of the scale of repairs necessary, tenants of Plumley Village High Rise were forced to relocate.

“Any time residents are displaced from their home due to a fire is cause for alarm, but to have hundreds of families displaced on Thanksgiving morning is tragic,” said Acting City Manager Eric D. Batista and Acting Fire Chief Martin Dyer.

“Our crisis response teams went to work swiftly this morning and are collaborating with partner agencies on housing and resources for the displaced," Batista and Dyer continued. "We ask for privacy for these individuals during this difficult time and in the days ahead.”

Plumley Village High Rise holds 120 apartments, all vacant this Thanksgiving while repairs are done to the building. Officials say the timeframe for the repairs aren't currently known.