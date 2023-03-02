Elementary Student Hit by SUV While Trying to Board School Bus in Maine

A 10-year-old boy was hit by an SUV while trying to get on a school bus on Wednesday morning in Maine, according to officials in South Portland.

The incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. on Evans Street, near the intersection with Hill Street, according to a news release from the city. The child was hit by an SUV that was being driven by a female student of South Portland High School, the release said.

Emergency crews responded and gave care to the boy who was hurt, before taking him to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the SUV is being charged with passing a stopped school bus with flashing lights, a class E offense, authorities said, adding that the driver said she didn't see the boy, nor the fleshing school bus stop sign.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Authorities in the southern Maine city urged drivers to use precaution around school buses.