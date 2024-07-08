Eli Lilly buys Waltham biotech company for $3.2 billion

Eli Lilly and Co. is buying a Waltham biotech in a deal valued at around $3.2 billion.
The startup being acquired is Morphic Holding Inc., a Waltham company working on treatments for chronic diseases such as types of inflammatory bowel disease.
Indianapolis-based Lilly plans to acquire all outstanding shares of Morphic for $57 per share in cash. The purchase price at closing is a premium of around 79% to the closing stock price on Friday.
