Emaciated kitten found in carrier on Christmas Eve, Quincy Animal Shelter says

A woman found a frail, emaciated kitten in a beat-up carrier on the side of the road on Christmas Eve in Quincy, Massachusetts, rescue workers said.

The Quincy Animal Shelter said in a Christmas Day Facebook post that the good Samaritan heard the kitten's cry in Marina Bay. She took the animal home, but he would not eat, and she brought him to the shelter Wednesday morning.

The kitten weighs just 13 ounces and was left to die in the cold, according to the shelter, which does not know how long he was outdoors.

"At this young fragile age, he's not out of the woods yet," the shelter wrote, adding that he would receive veterinary care Thursday.

Names that have been proposed for the kitten include Little Saint Nick, Tiny Tim, Jingle, Rudolph the Red Nose Kitten and Christmas Angel.

"It doesn't matter what we call him," the shelter wrote. "He needs your help.

The Quincy Animal Shelter provided a link to donate to help the kitten.