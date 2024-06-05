Emaciated Shih Tzu abandoned at Boston area gas station, found near dumpster

A 2-year-old Shih Tzu found abandoned and in poor condition at a Boston area gas station is now receiving treatment at the Animal Rescue League of Boston.

The dog, now named Arthur, was brought to the Animal Rescue League's Animal Care and Adoption Center over the weekend by someone who said they had stopped at a Mobil gas station in the Boston area and found the dog near a dumpster. The dog was in a cat carrier and was severely matted, covered in urine and feces, and had a splint on his left front leg from a previous injury. He had no access to food or water.

Arthur was also emaciated and was ravenously seeking food upon arriving at the Animal Rescue League. He was not microchipped and had no ID tag, and X-rays revealed a broken toe, which might have been a chronic injury.

He has since been groomed and is now on a refeeding plan to ensure a safe and slow weight gain, the agency said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The Animal Rescue League said its goal is to give Arthur the care he needs and then make him available for adoption once he is healthy enough. They said there is no timeline on when he might be ready for adoption.

The ARL's Enforcement Department is seeking the public's help in identifying where the dog came from. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-426-9170, Ext. 110 or email cruelty@arlboston.org.

"ARL understands the difficulties of pet ownership, however, the organization reminds the public that abandoning an animal is never an option. Not only is abandoning an animal illegal, but Arthur could have been further injured or even starved to death had he not been discovered," the agency said in a statement. "If you are unable to care for an animal, please reach out to ARL or your local animal control office or shelter to surrender the animal."