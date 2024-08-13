Email lockout solved by NBC10 Boston Responds

A MetroWest woman was locked out of her email account, and after weeks of trying to get back in she reached out to our NBC10 Boston Responds team as a last resort.

Our viewer Alice, a senior citizen who did not want to appear on camera, said she’s a was locked out of her AOL email account. She had recently gotten rid of the phone line that she had used for two-factor authentication on the account.

Without access to the code being sent to that number, she couldn’t verify her identity to get into her account.

She says she called customer service numerous times and even spoke to a supervisor but couldn’t get the problem resolved.

Our NBC10 Boston Responds team reached out to Yahoo Inc., the parent company of AOL, and within hours their customer care team reached out to Alice and resolved the problem.

“ I was afraid to be hopeful because this battle had gone on for over a month…and was amazed you called me back and solved it so quickly,” she told NBC10 Boston Responds.

“I’m extremely happy…you have no idea what a burden you’ve lifted off of me.”

A Yahoo spokesperson tells us:

"Each day, we strive to successfully assist our customers while defending their privacy. This means providing convenience and strong security policies for people using our products and services.

We will continue working to minimize complexity and ensure transitions like this are a positive experience for customers."

If you’re getting rid of a line that you use for two-factor authentication on any of your accounts, remember to make changes before you drop the number!

If you have a consumer problem, contact NBC10 Boston Responds by filling out our online consumer complaint form. We will get back to you!