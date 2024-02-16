Emanuel Lopes found guilty in retrial over 2018 murders of Weymouth officer, bystander

A Massachusetts jury has found Emanuel Lopes guilty of all charges, including murder, in the killings of a Weymouth police sergeant and a bystander in 2018.

It was Lopes' second trial, after a hung jury in a trial last year resulted in a mistrial.

People in Norfolk Superior Court jury cheered after the first guilty verdict was read. The jury found Lopes guilty of first-degree murder in the killing of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna and of second-degree murder in the killing of Vera Adams.

Lopes faces life in prison.

NBC10 Boston Emanuel Lopes moments after being found guilty of murder in the death of Weymouth Police Sgt. Michael Chesna. Lopes was also found guilty of second-degree murder in the killing of Vera Adams during a hearing in Norfolk Superior Court on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Deliberations took about a week, beginning last Thursday. There were no deliberations on Tuesday, when a nor-easter hit and court closed.

Earlier Friday, Judge Beverly Cannone had denied a renewed request from the defendant's lawyers to declare another mistrial and sent the jury to continue deliberations.

Cannone had declared a mistrial in the original proceedings in July when the original jury was unable to reach a unanimous decision after three weeks of testimony and days of deliberation.

Lopes is accused of attacking Chesna with a rock while being arrested for driving erratically and vandalizing a home. During a struggle with the police sergeant, Lopes took Chesna's gun and shot him eight times in the chest and head, according to prosecutors. Lopes then allegedly shot Adams, a 77-year-old who was nearby in her home's sunroom.

His lawyer argued during the initial trial that Lopes has a history of mental illness and that has caused him to act irrationally. If he is found not guilty by reason of insanity, he could be sent to a mental health facility.

During the course of the first trial, jurors were taken to the neighborhood in Weymouth where the fatal shootings occurred and instructed to examine the locations referenced throughout the trial. These include the Queen Anne's Gate Apartments in Weymouth where Lopes is accused of taking his then girlfriend's white BMW, the intersection of Main Street and Columbian Street where he allegedly crashed into another vehicle, and Burton Terrace, where the shootings happened.

Witnesses also described during the trial the moments their paths crossed with the driver of a white BMW on the morning of July 15, 2018.

Lopes' ex-girlfriend, Mary Cronin, testified during the trial, talking about their tumultuous relationship, plagued with concerns about his alleged infidelity and instability. At times she said she would buy him clothes, food, a cell phone, drive him to interviews and work, and let him sleep in her car.

"I noticed he was a lot more upset and angry when he was dealing with the struggles of homelessness," said Cronin in response to questions from Tipton about his alleged history of mental illness.

She confirmed earlier testimony that Lopes talked about conspiracies, such as people in the government were Martians and that history was written wrong and needed to be re-written. Starting around July of 2018, she said he was experiencing more and more symptoms and seemed to be getting worse.

When they got back together in the summer of 2018, she said Lopes was upset when she told him that she slept with a former friend. That was the man who called Lopes hours before the shooting that claimed the lives of Chesna and Adams.