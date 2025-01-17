Embrace Boston

Embrace Boston hosts 3rd annual Embrace Honors MLK: Watch live at 8 p.m. Sunday

The event is being held at Big Night Live in Boston

Embrace Boston his hosting its third annual Embrace Honors MLK event Sunday night at Big Night Live.

You can watch a livestream of the ceremony from 8-8:45 p.m. Sunday in the video player above.

"Attendees will gather to move beyond simply remembering history — they’ll honor, understand, and embrace it," Embrace Boston said in a press release announcing the event. "The evening will pay tribute to the legacies of outstanding civic, business, and community leaders in Boston and across the country, including this year’s 2025 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King Honorees."

This year's honorees include former Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and First Lady Lauren Baker; Former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and First Lady Diane Patrick; Sandra Borders and John M. Borders III; Jill Medvedow and Richard Kazis; and Dr. Thea James and Rev. Irene Monroe.

Organizers said guests are encouraged to express their individuality by pairing their finest formal attire "with their flyest pair of sneakers for a night of elegance, self-expression, and fun." The event will also feature food, cocktails, live performances, special moments, and a few surprises. 

