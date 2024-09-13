Embrace Massó ‘¡Con Salsa!' International Music Festival: Watch live Saturday from 5-7 p.m.

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, Embrace Boston will host the inaugural Embrace Massó "¡Con Salsa!" International Music Festival on Saturday.

The festival is free and is scheduled for 12:30-7 p.m. on the Boston Common. You can watch the 5-7 p.m. portion of the festival in the video player above.

Described by organizers as "an electrifying celebration of music, culture, and social justice," the first of its kind festival will be headlined by salsa and Latin jazz legend Eddie Palmieri and his Salsa Orchestra, with additional musical performances by renowned artists like Patricia Zarate and Manolo y La Pura Vida. The event will also include interactive salsa and bomba dance lessons curated by Salsa y Control and Eli Pabon, providing a fun way for the community to participate.

Organizers say the festival is designed to be more than just a celebration, but "an invitation for community members to immerse themselves in a deeper understanding and appreciation of our multifaceted identities."

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own blankets, chairs and dancing shoes to fully enjoy the day. There will also be various vendors, curated experiences and interactive exhibits.

"Play dominos with friends old and new, savor delicious food, and join the community in a space where culture, activism, and joy intersect," organizers said in a press release announcing the event.

Named for community activist and WBUR “¡Con Salsa!” host José C. Massó III, the festival pays tribute to his dedication to cultural exchange and social justice through music. Its goal is to amplify the voices of marginalized communities, particularly Black/Afro-Latin artists, with a curated lineup spanning genres of Latin music birthed through afro descendant expression from salsa, merengue, and bachata to bomba, jazz, and reggae.

Massó '¡Con Salsa!' lineup

12:30-12:45 p.m.: DJ Armando spins

12:45-12:50 p.m.: Hamilton-Garrett Center For Music & Arts Procession

12:50-1 p.m.: Introduction to EMCS

1-1:30 p.m.: Bomba Interactive Dance Workshop hosted by Eli Pabon

1:30-2:15 p.m.: Manolo y La Pura Vida performance

2:15-2:45 p.m.: Jean Appolon Expressions performance & workshop

2:45-3:30 p.m.: Patricia Zarate performance

3:30- 4 p.m.: Importance of the Festival & Faith in Blackness screening & Latino is Not A Race campaign

4-4:15 p.m.: DJ Armando spins

4:15-5 p.m.: Salsa y Control Dance Workshop hosted by Johnny Giraldo

5-5:30 p.m.: Speaking program & presentation of Final Major For Justice Award

5:40-7 p.m.: Eddie Palmieri & Salsa Orchestra performance

Massó '¡Con Salsa!' do's and don'ts

Do:

Bring a blanket, chairs, water, a light sweater, soccer balls & kites!

Visit unCommon Stage & Harpoon Brewery at the corner of Boylston and Tremont for adult beverages and more performances

Make friends and new dance partners on the dance floor

Bring the family

Visit the dominos pavilion to get schooled

Join us at The Embrace at 12:30 p.m. to kick off the festival with a procession led by the Hamilton-Garrett Drum Line!

Don't: