Emergency crews at the scene of freight train derailment in Ayer

Emergency crews are at the scene of a freight train derailment in Ayer, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 a.m., and aerial images showed that multiple cars are derailed.

Ayer police said in a Facebook post around 10 a.m. that "due to a train derailment in the railyard, traffic will not be able to cross the train tracks" in the area of Groton Harvard Road at Central Avenue and at East Main Street. Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes.

"The event does not have any hazardous materials, there are no injuries," poice added. They said the situation is expected to be resolved "within the hour."

The MBTA said in a social media post around 9:45 a.m. that delays are being reported on the Fitchburg commuter rail line due to what they described as a "disabled freight train."

Fitchburg Line Train 407 (8:30 am from North Station) is operating 5-15 minutes behind schedule between Ayer and Wachusett due to a disabled freight train. — MBTA Commuter Rail Alerts (@MBTA_CR_Alerts) September 5, 2024

Another freight train derailed in Ayer just last year, in March of 2023. Five train cars turned over, prompting a large emergency response, but no one was injured.