Lawrence gas leak

Emergency Crews Respond to Lawrence Gas Leak

The leak is in the area of Haverhill and Ames streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

SkyRanger shows scene of gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
NBC10 Boston/NECN

Officials are responding to a reported gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The leak is in the area of Haverhill and Ames streets, authorities say.

Firefighters and Columbia Gas are on scene to identify the leak and fix it as soon as possible, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said in a tweet.

There has been no loss of gas, no fire and no explosions, according to Moriarty.

No other information was immediately available.

The leak is under investigation.

In September, a major gas leak caused hundreds of evacuations in Lawrence when city contractors checking water valves "inadvertently closed a gas valve," just over one year after the area was rocked by gas explosions and fires.

