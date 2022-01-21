Woman Dead After Train Crashes Into Car in Wilmington, Mass.

A woman was killed Friday when a train collided with her car on the tracks near the North Wilmington commuter rail station in Wilmington, Massachusetts, officials said.

According to MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan, the inbound train collided with the woman's car near the railroad crossing just before 6 p.m.

The woman in the car, described as a local resident in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Her name was not released.

No one on the train was hurt, Sullivan said, and the passengers were taken away by bus.

Sullivan told reporters that witnesses said the arms of the warning system at the crossing were not down when the train went by.

Transit police, the district attorney's office and state troopers are all investigating what led up to the crash.

Police remain on scene and warned the investigation could take some time. Significant delays for Haverhill Line trains operation in both directions, the MBTA said.

Haverhill Line trains will experience significant delays in both directions due to police activity near North Wilmington. Individual alerts will be sent as needed. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 21, 2022

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.