Local

Wilmington

Woman Dead After Train Crashes Into Car in Wilmington, Mass.

Witnesses said the arms of the warning system at the railroad crossing were not down when the train went by

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A woman was killed Friday when a train collided with her car on the tracks near the North Wilmington commuter rail station in Wilmington, Massachusetts, officials said.

According to MBTA Transit Police Supt. Richard Sullivan, the inbound train collided with the woman's car near the railroad crossing just before 6 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

The woman in the car, described as a local resident in her 60s, was pronounced dead on scene. Her name was not released.

No one on the train was hurt, Sullivan said, and the passengers were taken away by bus.

Local

Massachusetts 1 hour ago

‘Something Bad Is Going to Happen': Serious Safety Concerns Raised About Lowell Bridge

Maine 2 hours ago

Omicron ‘Tsunami' Creates Backlog of 46,000 Positive COVID Tests in Maine

Sullivan told reporters that witnesses said the arms of the warning system at the crossing were not down when the train went by.

Transit police, the district attorney's office and state troopers are all investigating what led up to the crash.

Police remain on scene and warned the investigation could take some time. Significant delays for Haverhill Line trains operation in both directions, the MBTA said.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

WilmingtonMassachusettsmbtacommuter rail
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us