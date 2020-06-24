Emergency Hearing Wednesday on North End Outdoor Dining Violations

City officials called a mandatory emergency meeting for restaurants in the North End Wednesday afternoon after reported complaints about outdoor dining violations.

"Couches on the sidewalk, couches on the street," said Jen Royle, executive chef and owner at Table on Hanover Street. "This isn't Miami. What are you, building a nightclub on Hanover Street?"

In the two weeks since outdoor dining began, issues with loud music, smoking and pets on the patio, not enough social distancing, as well as some restaurants extending into spaces not permitted for use have been reported to the Licensing Board and Inspectional Services Department.

According to an emergency hearing notice from the Boston Licensing Board, those are all violations of the temporary extension granted by the city – and could result in the immediate revocation of any extension granted, as well as disciplinary action regarding a restaurant’s license.

"It's really a shame that some people think the rules don't apply to them, and that's disheartening, because some of us are following the rules and just trying to make a living here," Royle said.

The emergency hearing will be held virtually at 2 p.m. Wednesday. If North End restaurants with outdoor dining don't participate in the mandatory meeting, they could lose their licenses to serve food outside.

In Boston's North End, restaurants are open for the first time since March.

"What I would love to see is that whoever the guilty is, close them down, take the license away," Adrian Federico, owner of Caffe Paradiso, said. "That's the only way to solve this."

Some restaurant owners say it's just a few eateries causing the problems, and their colleagues may be reluctant to police the crowd.

"It's your business. You better be the bad guy," said Federico.