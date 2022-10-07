Emergency Sports Betting Meeting Set for Friday

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission is set to hold an emergency meeting Friday, after the group failed to come up with an agreement during a meeting Thursday that went on for more than eight hours.

As of now, the start of sports betting in the Bay State is still very much in the air. The commission couldn't come up with a timetable as to when sports betting would be rolled out during Thursday's conversations.

The Bay State's gaming commission is meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday with a lengthy agenda.

One of the ideas tossed around was having in-person betting launch before the Super Bowl, and mobile betting by the March Madness tournament. But nothing has been agreed or voted on yet.

"This should be done in a responsible way, that gets us to the patrons but also maximizes the benefit but minimizes the harm," Eileen O’Brien with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission said. "I’m concerned about and I will say aggressive because I think this is an aggressive timeline."

The commission is under pressure to get legal sports betting up and running after the Legislature slow-walked the issue for years, but regulators have run into hurdles that have complicated their efforts in the nearly two months since Gov. Charlie Baker signed the betting law. Eager bettors are clamoring for action, and the commissioners have said they want to implement legal sports betting here without unnecessary delay but also without sacrificing their commitment to consumer protection and gaming integrity.

Commissioner Nakisha Skinner asked repeatedly why the commission was pursuing an "aggressive" timeline and indicated that she was not comfortable with compressing the process in the interest of time. "If this compressed timeline makes sense and it's responsible, I'm all for it," Skinner said. "I just need to understand the rationale for why there is being this compressed timeline advanced as opposed to a reasonable timeline by which the team can get this done."

Friday's meeting is scheduled for noontime.

