Emerson College Holds Graduation at Fenway Park

The home of the Red Sox is a popular spot for graduation ceremonies this Spring

By Nia Hamm

Hundreds of Emerson College graduates will receive their diplomas at one of Boston’s most iconic venues Sunday: Fenway Park. 

The ceremony for the class of 2021 will be held at 10 a.m. followed by the ceremony for the class of 2020 at 4 p.m. Both events will also be streamed live by the college.

Emerson is the not the first school to hold graduation ceremonies at the ballpark this spring. Bentley University held commencement ceremonies at the home of the Red Sox on Saturday.

Fenway offers universities plenty of room for social distancing, making it an ideal venue during pandemic. Several other schools and universities will take advantage of the spacious park this spring.

Northeastern will hold five graduation ceremonies for undergraduate students on May 8 and graduate students on May 9.  

Suffolk University will hold graduation ceremonies for the class of 2021 on May 22 and the class of 2020 on May 23.

In June, Fenway Park will host commencement ceremonies for more than a dozen graduating classes from Boston Public Schools.

