UMass Amherst, Emerson College to Require COVID Vaccines for Fall Semester

Students returning to campus at Emerson College and UMass Amherst this fall will be required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus

By Staff and wire reports

The University of Massachusetts Amherst and Emerson College are joining a growing list of colleges that will require student to get a coronavirus vaccine before returning to campus in the fall.

Lee Pelton, president of Emerson, said in a letter posted to Emerson Today on Wednesday that school officials also expect staff and faculty will be vaccinated before they return to the Boston campus. He also acknowledged that medical and religious exemptions would be made on an individual basis.

All students on campus must be vaccinated against coronavirus, Emerson College announced Wednesday.

Both schools said they plan to largely return to pre-pandemic, on-campus operations.

UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy said in an announcement Thursday most courses will be taught face-to-face and dorms will be open. He also said faculty and staff will be strongly encouraged, but not required to get vaccinated.

Emerson's announcement comes two weeks after the school canceled all in-person activities after a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Northeastern University and Boston University will also require students to be vaccinated. Community colleges in Massachusetts say they are not requiring vaccinations as of now.

