Emotions run high at Danvers meeting after teens allegedly attack man

People in Danvers, Massachusetts, say they're scared to walk around town because they say a group of teenagers is terrorizing people, and it's getting dangerous.

They called on police to step up during an emotional meeting Tuesday night, which saw people voicing their anger and frustration over the situation.

The group of teenagers reportedly hangs out at Plains Park, right near the center of town. That's where the group allegedly assaulted a beloved Danvers man with developmental disabilities over the weekend.

Danvers Police confirmed that the man, Chris Anderson, had to be transported to Beverly Hospital to be treated for his injuries following the attack on Saturday.

He’s not the only alleged victim.

More than a dozen Danvers residents went before the Select Board on Tuesday night and complained about the group riding bikes out into traffics, spitting at, throwing rocks at, and threatening people. They’re angry that the town and police aren’t doing more to stop them – especially when something so violent happened to someone so well known in the community.

Anderson got emotional in last night’s Select Board meeting, when he talked about being attacked by this group of teens.

“I was really, really afraid of them always, and in my life, I was scared to death of those kids," Anderson said.

Danvers police said they are actively investigating, along with school resource officers.