Employee Shot at Drive-Thru Window of Lynn Wendy's

An employee was shot Tuesday evening while working at a Wendy's in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on Boston Street, the Lynn Police Department said. The male victim was at the drive-thru window when he was shot.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that the victim is a juvenile. Police describe his injuries are described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.