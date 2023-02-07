Local

Massachusetts

Employee Shot at Drive-Thru Window of Lynn Wendy's

A male worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Wendy's on Boston Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police

By Mike Pescaro and Malcolm Johnson

A photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 25, 2021.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

An employee was shot Tuesday evening while working at a Wendy's in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on Boston Street, the Lynn Police Department said. The male victim was at the drive-thru window when he was shot.

Sources told NBC10 Boston that the victim is a juvenile. Police describe his injuries are described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingLynnWendy's
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us