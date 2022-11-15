Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing

Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts.

The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.

A university spokesperson said the Bates Complex was primarily used for undergraduate upperclassmen. The fall 2021 semester was when the school first had zero students assigned to Bates. At that point forward, it was occasionally used for short-term stays for quarantine and isolation.

"Massachusetts has seen an influx of families that are new arrivals over recent months," the state's Department of Housing and Community Development said in a statement. "This fact, coupled with the lack of affordable housing for existing housing insecure families in Massachusetts, has put a strain on the Commonwealth's emergency shelter program, which does not have sufficient capacity to meet this demand. As a result, the Commonwealth is working with communities to temporarily house families — both migrant and existing unhoused residents — in need at alternative housing sites until the system can stabilize and, where possible, permanent housing options can be secured for families in need."

The state contracted Lynn-based nonprofit Centerboard to manage the site, provide families with food, case management and help finding housing.

The agreement for this temporary use lasts from late November of 2022 until March of 2024. The sale of the South Campus property is expected to close in spring of 2024.

DHCD anticipates starting with a small number of families late this month and slowly increasing the number to approximately 50-60 families in all.

loc"While we don't know yet the experiences that these families have had, we want them to feel a sense of stability, connection for however long they stay in our schools," said Dr. Steve Zrike, superintendent of Salem Public Schools.

Zrike says the district is prepared to welcome the children into their classrooms, many of which already serve immigrant and homeless students.

"We've seen those numbers rise in the last few years. We know with inflation families are struggling more than ever," said Zrike. "Schools, I think, could be an anchor for families. They are a stable place where students can get fed, have strong meaningful relationships with peers, with educators. There's a lot of activities for families. It provides the stability and predictability that families need and students need who have experienced some level of homelessness."

DHCD stated it will pay costs related to the operation of the site and that the administration is working to ensure that there is funding available to school districts that are educating new arrivals and incoming students who are unhoused. The department's spokesperson did not respond to questions about where the families are coming from or how they are being connected to this transitional housing program.

Salem State students who take classes in the university building across the parking lot welcome them.

"Actually, in one of my classes, we were just talking about poverty, and there's this stigma going on where people think the homeless aren't working hard, but they actually are working hard," said Owen Hilliard. "They are trying their hardest to get above the line so they can actually provide for their families, so it's pretty good to hear about it."

"The cost of housing and living are way too expensive, so I think any step that the university can do would be so amazing to so many people," said Annie Gillis.

"I think it's a great thing, because, well, it's even better that it's on campus here to make it feel we're involved in helping the community, helping people that need it the most," said Marc Bishoff.

People interested in helping welcome families to the Salem State University Bates Complex are invited to contact Centerboard at connect@centerboard.org.