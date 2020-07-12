Encore Boston Casino Reopens to the Public

Encore Boston Harbor reopens its doors Sunday for the first time since March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced the casino resort to shut its operations.

As part of Massachusetts' Phase 3 reopening plan, casinos like Encore Boston are permitted to reopen if they can adhere to specific guidelines detailed by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.

Guests who enter will have their temperature taken, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 or higher will not be allowed to enter the casino.

Employees and guests are required to wear face coverings.

The Everett-based casino has also been reconfigured to help patrons maintain their distance. Six-foot high plexiglass has been installed in the restaurants and on the casino floor in areas where social distancing is not possible.

Encore Boston Harbor President Brian Gullbrants says the measures are crucial not only for safety, but also so the facility doesn’t have to shutter its doors again. The shut down has already cost the business tens of millions of dollars.

"We've seen tsunamis and hurricanes and natural disasters but nobody has seen anything like this," said Gullbrants.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria welcomed the news.

"The City of Everett welcomes the return of Encore Boston Harbor as it means that hundreds of employees can get back to work in a healthy and safe environment," DeMaria said in a written statement. "We encourage visitors to enjoy Encore while adhering to the COVID safety protocols and hope that they will also explore all of the great shops and restaurants that our city has to offer."