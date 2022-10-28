End of an Era: Looking at the Divorce of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

In announcing their divorce, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen posted separately on Instagram, saying the split was amicable and that they would continue co-parenting their children.

"The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart, and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together, and only wish the best for Tom always," Bündchen said.

"We only wish the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written," said Brady.

Divorce attorney Marsha Kazarosian is impressed with how they've handled this.

"You're looking at your children and you're saying, 'I'm not going to be able to see them anymore. I'm not going to see them every day like I used to.' Everything changes, and to be able to put that in perspective is a huge accomplishment — probably the biggest accomplishment either of them have made so far," Kazarosian said.

Tom and Gisele were the "it" couple for many Patriots fans. Those fans are split on why they think this happened.

"I'm Brazilian so I think she's right," said Juliana Borges. "He doesn't seem in the last past time being a good guy for her and the kids, and she's good."

Annmarie Teuber doesn't feel that way.

"A man's work life is important and it's also important for him to be able to say goodbye to it at some point. So that’s up to Tom. Not up to Gisele," she said.