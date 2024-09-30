End of an era: One of the last old-school restaurants on Route 1 is shutting down

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

One of the last of the old-school restaurants along Route 1 north of Boston is shutting down.

According to an X/Twitter post from Drew Moholland of WBZ NewsRadio 1030, The Continental in Saugus is going to be closing, with the place apparently saying farewell the weekend before Thanksgiving. The restaurant, which has been in business for 72 years, has been known in part for its steak and seafood dishes along with its popovers.

We have been told that more will be coming out about the closing of The Continental tomorrow, so stay tuned for updates.

The address for The Continental is 266 Broadway, Saugus, MA 01906. Its website can be found at https://www.thecontinentalsaugus.com/

